Imran Khan deplores revocation of Article 370 in J&K, accuses India of attempting to change region's demography 'through ethnic cleansing'

Islamabad: India's historic move to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir has discomforted Pakistan so much that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his weekend, took to social media to attack New Delhi once again over attempting to "change the demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing."

The prime minister took to Twitter saying that the "curfew, crackdown and impending genocide of Kashmiris" in so-called "occupied- Kashmir" are "unfolding exactly according to the RSS ideology inspired by Nazi ideology."

"Attempt is to change the demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing," he said.

"Will the world watch and appease as they did Hitler at Munich?" Khan questioned further. Khan's remarks came in the wake of India's decision to revoke Article 370 that accorded special status to the region and pass a bill bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. The new Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will come into existence on 31 October. In his provocative remarks, Khan further alleged that he is "afraid" of the fact that this "RSS ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop" in Kashmir, and "instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India and eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan." "The Hindu Supremacists version of Hitler's Lebensraum," he added. Amid the heightening tension, Pakistan, last week, initiated a series of decisions, including downgrading bilateral relations with India and suspending bilateral trade, halting of Samjhauta and Thar Express trains from its side and banning of Indian movies from Pakistani cinemas.

On its part, New Delhi asked Islamabad to review its decision so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved while strictly maintaining that its steps in Jammu and Kashmir are an "entirely internal affair". The international community has urged both countries to exercise restraint and ensure that peace and stability prevail across the Line of Control (LoC).