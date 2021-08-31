The registrations for the examinations were conducted from 17-27 August

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the schedule for the Classes 10 and 12 improvement examinations for this year. Candidates can view the official notification at the website of the BSEH - https://bseh.org.in/.

Here is the direct link to notification: https://bseh.org.in/uploads/files/8f18b27df523fda44ea627966c17660c.jpeg

The examination for Class 12 students will commence from 7 September and end on 22 September; for Class 10 students, the examinations will be held from 7 to 18 September. English would be the first exam for Class 12 and Hindi for Class 10.

Class 12 applicants would end the schedule with a final paper of Sanskrit/Urdu/Punjabi. Meanwhile, Class 10 students will end their exams earlier on 18 August with the same subjects lined up for assessment, along with computer science, physical education and home science.

According to the notification, candidates are required to bring their own trigonometry tables, logs and stencils for maps for the exams. They can use colour pencils only for the science papers. No calculators and mobile phones would be permitted inside the exam centres.

Due to the continuing pandemic, all candidates have to follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a face mask, carrying a bottle of hand sanitiser and maintaining social distancing.

The improvement exams were open to candidates who were dissatisfied with their results. The registrations to appear for the examinations were conducted from 17 to 27 August.

The BSEH had registered a pass percentage of 100 percent when it declared its results in July. Out of the 2,21,263 candidates who had taken the Class 12 examinations, 1,06,847 candidates were girls and 1,14,416 were boys.

The exam results were calculated on the basis of an alternative system of grading since the physical exams were cancelled due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The students were marked on the basis of their Classes 10 and 11 final marks and the Class 12 internal assessments.