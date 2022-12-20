'Important to watch Chinese situation, but Indians don't need to panic, situation in control'

New Delhi: Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across China, COVID-19 Working Group NTAGI Chairman NK Arora said it is important for India to keep close vigil on Chinese situation but no need to panic as “situation is in control”.

“We are hearing that there’s widespread COVID-19 infection in China. As far as India is concerned, India is extensively immunized with effective vaccines, especially the adult population,” NK Arora told ANI.

“INSACOG data shows that almost all sub-variants of Omicron found everywhere in the world are found in India; there are not many sub-variants which aren’t circulating here. Important to keep close vigil on Chinese situation but no need to panic as situation is in control,” added NK Arora.

Delhi | We're hearing that there's widespread covid infection in China. As far as India is concerned, India is extensively immunized with effective vaccines, especially the adult population: NK Arora, Chairman, Covid 19 Working Group NTAGI, on China covid policies pic.twitter.com/poDxFNvZYz — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

China COVID-19 scare

As COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in China, the authorities are rushing to boost the number of intensive care beds and health workers and increase medication supplies.

According to reports, fever medicines are sold out in Beijing, while the only way to get Rapid Antigen kits is via unofficial WeChat sellers.

Beijing, gripped by the fastest spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the virus struck the majority of the city’s 21.54 million people, including foreign diplomatic missions, mounting massive pressure on health facilities.

The latest reported COVID-19 deaths in the capital were the first official fatalities since the government abandoned its stringent anti-virus controls earlier this month following widespread protests against the zero-Covid policy.

According to health officials, Chinese cities are currently hit by highly transmissible Omicron strains mainly BA.5.2 and BF.7, which are spreading like wildfire.

(With inputs from agencies)

