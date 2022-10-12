IMD predicts light showers in Delhi today; Karnataka, Tamil Nadu to witness heavy spells

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Wednesday in the national capital, which has been receiving intermittent rainfall for the last few days.

Heavy rainfall had brought the mercury down in Delhi on Monday, with the maximum temperature settling at 23.6 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below the normal. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature settled at 28.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, PTI reported.

The IMD said in a bulletin that heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema during the next five days and over Interior Karnataka during the next two days.

According to the Met department, conditions are likely to become favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of northwest and central India during the next 4-5 days.

In Uttar Pradesh, heavy rainfall has brought huge losses and an uncertain future for farmers. Intense rainfall has inundated fields and destroyed standing paddy, maize, potato crops, millets like bajra, and pulses like urad.

“We had loaned money to put our crops but all of it has been destroyed due to this unseasonal rain. We’ve lost all our money, have children at home,” said Rajeev, a farmer as quoted by news agency PTI.

Surendra Pathak, a potato farmer in Etawah, said, “We sow the early potato varieties by the end of September. But this year, around seven hectare of our potato farm has been affected by heavy rains. The fields are filled with water which causes rotting of the sown potato tubers.” Pathak said if excess rains continued, it would prove harder to sow the late variety of potatoes.

According to IMD, Uttar Pradesh recorded almost 30 per cent less rainfall this monsoon season (1 June 1 to 30 September). As a result, 53 out of the 75 districts recorded deficient rainfall. Farmers were also disadvantaged by the lack of rain since it affected their Kharif crops.

With Inputs from Agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.