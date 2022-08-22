Image of wedding card in medicine packaging form goes viral

Invitation cards are crucial for every wedding. They are designed as creatively as possible to impress the guests. But people have started to cross the height of creativity in designing the invitation cards

Invitation cards are crucial for every wedding. They are designed as creatively as possible to impress the guests. But nowadays, people have started to cross the height of creativity in designing the invitation cards. Recently, Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Group, tweeted a picture of an unconventional wedding card that looks like the back cover of a strip of tablets.

“A pharmacist’s wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days.”, Goenka captioned his post. The tweet has gathered 4,640 likes, and 475 retweets. You might be wondering, if the invitation card is so innovative, how innovative is the marriage going to be? Well, only time will reveal that.

Have a look at this picture:

A pharmacist’s wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days…. pic.twitter.com/VrrlMCZut9 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 20, 2022

The tweet has received many funny comments. “Thanks God, the wedding's expiry date was not put there, otherwise it would have gotten too creative.”, an account commented.

Thank God Wedding ka expiry date nhi dal diya warna jada creativity hojata — Pranav Sharma (@pranavsharma35) August 20, 2022

One person wrote, “There might be a very big crowd to attend the wedding because Goenka ji has invited everyone.”.

there might be a massive crowd to attend the wedding ... coz. Goenka ji has invited everyone — Vijay NiftyTracker (@Vijay_NT) August 21, 2022

“Sir, it’s the highest height of confusing creativity to me. Seriously, I thought this might be a new research medicine for the new variant of Corona, but it turned out to be a wedding invitation.”, one user commented.

Sir, to me its highest height of confusing creativity

Seriously, i thought this might be a new researched medicine for the new variant of Corona..but it turned out to be a wedding invitation‍♀️ — Vandana Mittal (@VandanaMittal30) August 21, 2022

It's not just the wedding cards that are getting unconventional these days, even marriages themselves have started to get bizarre. On 5 February, 2022, Abhijeet and Sansrati became the first couple in India to get married in the metaverse. The wedding happened in the Indian metaverse platform called “Yug Metaverse”. The media agency Wavemaker India for ITC Ltd had conceptualised, organized and executed the association.

According to Hindustan Times, the cost of weddings in the metaverse starts from Rs. 30,000 and can go up to Rs. 5,00,000. Conducting a marriage in the metaverse can be very cost-effective. The avatars of the bride and groom can be customised, and even their wedding dresses can be made to look like the dresses of real people.

However, not everyone is enthusiastic about this. “Weddings have always been about people coming together, and some things are experienced better in person,” said Amarjyot Singh, wedding curator.

