IMA Recruitment 2022: Notification out for 10 assistant, associate professor posts; check details here

The Indian Military Academy (IMA) has released a notification inviting applications for the post of assistant and associate professor posts. Candidates can apply online by sending their completed applications to the email address imaacc2019@gmailcom.

The applications need to be sent within 15 days from the date of publication of the official notice. The completed IMA recruitment forms can also be sent to the postal address given below:

Principal ACC Wing

Indian Military Academy (IMA)

Dehradun- 248007

Recruitment forms sent in through any other medium than the mentioned ones will not be accepted by the academy. It is to be noted that the IMA is seeking applicants on contract-basis for 11 months.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying for the post of assistant professor should not be more than 40 years of age, while applicants for the associate professor vacancies should be less than 50 years.

Educational Qualifications: Applicants should have appropriate qualifications as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations 2018. For more details regarding the eligibility criteria, individuals can check the official notification here.

Application Format

Those who are applying for the post should send their application to the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in the format mentioned in the recruitment notice: resume, education qualifications, API scoresheet according to UGC regulation 2018, and self-attested copies of credentials.

It is to be noted that if no suitable applicants are found for the associate professor vacancies, the posts will be filled by assistant professor.

Pay scale

Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 31,500 in case of assistant professor vacancies and Rs 40,000 for the associate professor posts.

With this recruitment drive, the IMA aims to fill a total of 10 vacancies, out of which seven posts are for assistant professor and three vacancies are for associate professor.

For any queries regarding the recruitment process, candidates can get in touch with Kailash Chandra Dabral, at 8899218271.

