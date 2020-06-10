IIT-Roorkee begins registration process for Phd programmes, last date to apply is 14 June; check details at iitr.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has started the application process for Phd programmes. The application process commenced on 5 June and will end on 14 June. The institute has clarified that the last date for submission of application will not be extended.

Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of IIT Roorkee at https://www.iitr.ac.in/. Candidates will be charged no application fees.

The Phd programmes are run under the Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF) scheme. Those applying for the courses will be shortlisted through a direct entry channel.

The PMRF has been designed for improving the quality of research in various higher educational institutions in the country. The institutes which can offer PMRF include all the IITs, all the IISERs, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and some of the top Central Universities/NITs that offer science and/or technology degrees.

The selected candidates will be awarded fellowship of Rs 70,000-80,000 per month along with a research grant of Rs 2 lakhs per year.

IIT Roorkee has said, “The objective of the PMRF programme is to attract the best talent into research thereby realising the vision of development through innovation.”

Candidates can apply in one or more departments. Besides, they should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions as specified. The institute has informed that the prescribed qualifications and eligibility are the minimum required and merely fulfilling them does not make a candidate entitled for being called for an interview.

Apart from all this, those applying are required to submit their statement of purpose department wise. It should include interested area of research, a synopsis, details of research publications in reputed journals and details of national or international conference attended or paper presented.

How to apply

Go to the official website of IIT Roorkee at https://www.iitr.ac.in/. Click on the link for Phd application and download it. Fill the form and convert it and the required documents into pdf. Combine all the converted documents in single pdf. Email that single file at pmrfadmission@iitr.ac.in.

IIT Roorkee is considered one of the reputed institutes in the country and has often created headline for its research related activities. In April, a professor of the institute claimed to have developed a software which can detect COVID-19 within five seconds using an X-ray scan of the suspected patient.

The professor, named Kamal Jain, took over 40 days to develop the software. He teaches at the institute's civil engineering department.