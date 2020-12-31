CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 Dates: Tests begin on 4 May and results by 15 July, says Ramesh Pokhriyal
Pokhriyal, during a session that was live-streamed on social media, said that practical exams for both classes will begin on 1 March and theory papers would continue till 10 June
The 2021 CBSE examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on 4 May and results will be declared by 15 July, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Thursday.
Pokhriyal, during a session that was live streamed on both Facebook and Twitter, said that practical exams for both classes will begin on 1 March and that theory papers would continue till 10 June.
Announcing the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021. @SanjayDhotreMP @EduMinOfIndia @cbse @mygovindia @MIB_India @PIB_India @DDNewslive https://t.co/PHiz3EwFvz
— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 31, 2020
The Union education minister told international students enrolled at CBSE schools in 25 countries that the ministry will look to address their problems as well. He also wished students on New Year's eve.
Pokhriyal said that owing to the COVID-19 situation, the CBSE would adopt various measures for the safety and security of every student. He assured students that the board exams would be conducted with the same proficiency as the NEET and JEE.
The minister further said that since many CBSE schools are in rural areas, online exams are not possible and hence they will be held in pen-and-paper (offline) mode. Following Nishank's address, the CBSE has released an important notice providing the dates for exams:
#exams2021#Students #cbseforstudents#cbsenews @DrRPNishank @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/59J3qaadOj — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) December 31, 2020
Earlier, the minister had said that there is a lot of confusion and speculation regarding the conduct of the board exams and thus he will be clearing the air by declaring the dates of both Class 10 and 12 exams.
Pokhriyal had also posted a tweet addressed to students, guardians and teachers, assuirng them that all decisions that are taken with respect to exams will be for the well-being of the students.
CBSE had already reduced the syllabus for each subject by 30 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
