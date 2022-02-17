IIT JAM 2022: Response sheets, question papers out at jam.iitr.ac.in, check direct links here

As per the schedule, IIT Roorkee conducted the JAM 2022 exam on 13 February, 2022, and the exam was held via Computer Based Format (online mode) for all the papers

The question papers and response sheets for the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2022 have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. Candidates can download both the above documents by visiting the official website.

Students should note that question papers for all seven subjects have been released on the official website. The papers include Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH), Economic (EN), Geology (GG), and Mathematical Statistics (MS).

As per the schedule, IIT Roorkee conducted the JAM 2022 exam on 13 February, 2022. The exam was held via Computer Based Format (online mode) for all the papers.

Check how to download IIT JAM 2022 question paper:

Step 1: Go to the official portal at jam.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads ‘JAM 2022 Question Papers’ that is available on the homepage

Step 3: After clicking the link, a list of subject-wise links will open on the screen in a new window or tab.

Step 4: Then, click on the subject for which you want to download the question paper.

Step 5: Download the paper and keep a printout of the same for further use.

Here is direct link to download IIT JAM 2022 question paper.

IIT Roorkee will allow students to challenge the JAM answer key. Those who are interested can do so from the JAM JOAPS website. Candidates will also have to pay a fee for each objection. For doing so, they will have to submit a verified document of support as well. Following this, the objections against the JAM answer key will be evaluated by the concerned department.

Here is how to download IIT JAM 2022 response sheets:

Step 1: Go to the official JAM 2022 portal at jam.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link for response sheets on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to fill their Enrolment ID Email ID and password, then click on submit.

Step 4: Then the response sheet will be visible on the screen. Download it for future use.



