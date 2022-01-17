IIT JAM 2022: Admit cards released; download hall tickets at jam.iitr.ac.in

As per the schedule, the IIT JAM 2022 will be conducted on 13 February, this year

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released admit cards for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022. Candidates appearing for the IIT JAM exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website at jam.iitr.ac.in.

Previously, the admit cards were scheduled to be released on 4 January but got postponed. As per the schedule, the IIT JAM 2022 will be conducted on 13 February, this year.

Candidates should note that the JAM 2022 admit cards have details including the examination rules and guidelines, candidates’ details and reporting time. If any discrepancy is noticed on the admit card, candidates are requested to inform the concerned department of JAM 2022, IIT Roorkee, immediately. The IIT JAM 2022 result will be announced on 22 March.

Check steps on how to download IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card:

Step 1: Go to the official website at jam.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads - JAM admit card

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their credentials and login details correctly

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the IIT JAM admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Kindly check and then download the admit card. Also, keep a print out of the same for future use

Find direct link for IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card here.

For the unversed, JAM is an all-India level exam that is conducted across the country. This Joint Admission Test is held cooperatively by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). The Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is taken up for students seeking admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree courses.

The eligibility test is conducted in eight zones in India on behalf of the Ministry of Education (MoE) in places including Kanpur, Kharagpur, Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Madras and Roorkee.

