The last date for the submission of the Indian Institutes of Technology Joint Admission Test (IIT JAM) 2021 application form has been extended by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. The new deadline is 27 May.

Previously, the last date to submit application forms was 20 May, however, it has now been increased by seven days.

IIT JAM 2021 is the eligibility test for students seeking admission in Master of Science courses in IITs and IISc.

The test is also required for those who seek admission in MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, PhD programs at IISc, and integrated PhD programmes at IIT.

Here are the steps that aspirants can follow to submit the admission forms:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://joaps.iisc.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, log in using enrolment ID or email ID and password

Step 3: After logging in to the page, fill in the admission form

Step 4: Download the filled form and pay the fee

Step 5: Take a printout and keep it safely for future reference

Candidates have to pay Rs 600 as a non-refundable processing fee. The first admission list will be released on 16 June.

The second list is expected to come out on 1 July while the third and final admission list will be declared on 16 July.

Finally, the admissions will close on 20 July. IIT JAM 2021 was held on 14 February and the result was declared on 20 March.