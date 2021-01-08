IIT Bombay to release GATE 2021 admit card today, download hall ticket at gate.iitb.ac.in

GATE 2021 paper papers comprise of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions, or Numerical Answer Type.

Graduate Admission Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 admit card will be released today (8 January) by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Once released, candidates can download their hall ticket from gate.iitb.ac.in.

GATE 2021 will be conducted between 5 and 14 February. The admission test will be held in two shifts - from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. IIT Bombay had last month released paper-wise and shift-wise schedule for GATE 2021.

According to a report by The Indian Express, as many as 8,82,684 candidates have registered for GATE 2021, which is slightly higher from 8.59 lakh enrolled last year. Of the total, 2,88,379 are female candidates who have registered for the examination.

The result is likely to be declared on 22 March. Students who qualify GATE 2021 will be eligible for admission to MTech courses at IITs and will also be eligible for PSU jobs.

A report by The Times of India said that IIT Bombay will not be accepting any request for a change in the exam centre, date/ time mentioned the admit card will not be entertained. Candidates will have to abide by the rules and norms mentioned in the admit card on the day of the examination.

This year, two subjects — Environment Science and Engineering as well as Humanities and Social Sciences — have been introduced for GATE. Students from humanities background were also allowed to register for the exam.

Students appearing for GATE 2021 can also take the mock test. The link of the mock test is available on the official portal.