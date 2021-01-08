IIT Bombay to release GATE 2021 admit card today, download hall ticket at gate.iitb.ac.in
GATE 2021 paper papers comprise of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions, or Numerical Answer Type.
Graduate Admission Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 admit card will be released today (8 January) by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Once released, candidates can download their hall ticket from gate.iitb.ac.in.
GATE 2021 will be conducted between 5 and 14 February. The admission test will be held in two shifts - from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. IIT Bombay had last month released paper-wise and shift-wise schedule for GATE 2021.
According to a report by The Indian Express, as many as 8,82,684 candidates have registered for GATE 2021, which is slightly higher from 8.59 lakh enrolled last year. Of the total, 2,88,379 are female candidates who have registered for the examination.
The result is likely to be declared on 22 March. Students who qualify GATE 2021 will be eligible for admission to MTech courses at IITs and will also be eligible for PSU jobs.
A report by The Times of India said that IIT Bombay will not be accepting any request for a change in the exam centre, date/ time mentioned the admit card will not be entertained. Candidates will have to abide by the rules and norms mentioned in the admit card on the day of the examination.
This year, two subjects — Environment Science and Engineering as well as Humanities and Social Sciences — have been introduced for GATE. Students from humanities background were also allowed to register for the exam.
GATE 2021 paper papers comprise of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions, or Numerical Answer Type. It will be a computer-based test (CBT) and examinees will get a composite time of three hours to complete the paper.
Students appearing for GATE 2021 can also take the mock test. The link of the mock test is available on the official portal.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
JEE Advanced 2021 exam on 3 July, 75% marks eligibility criteria scrapped, says Ramesh Pokhriyal
The exam dates for IIT JEE Advanced is usually announced in September and the entrance exam is conducted in the month of May. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement was delayed
JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Dates Updates: JEE Main exam to be held in four phases from February, says Centre
JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Dates Live Updates: In a webinar in December 2020, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that JEE Main 2021 will be held in February, March, April, May
IITs and IISc jointly offering 500 free online courses for students, professionals on SWAYAM
The courses are being offered for free. However, there is a nominal fee charged towards the in-person proctored exam for the certification, should a candidate opt for it