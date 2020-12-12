GATE 2021 paper-wise, subject-wise schedule released; check details at gate.iitb.ac.in

For GATE 2021, 8,82,684 candidates have applied, which is marginally higher from 8.59 lakh applications the previous year

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 paper-wise and shift-wise schedule has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on the official website - gate.iitb.ac.in. As per the schedule, GATE 2021 will be held between 5 and 14 February.

The aptitude test for 27 subjects will be held on 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 February 2021. The papers will be conducted in two shifts - first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the second shift will start at 3 pm and end at 6 pm.

Click here to check GATE 2021 paper-wise and shift-wise schedule:

According to a report by The Indian Express, the paper-wise and shift-wise schedule has been decided after a meeting with GATE 2021 committee including IIT Bombay, the examination organising institute, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.

For GATE 2021, 8,82,684 candidates have applied, which is marginally higher from 8.59 lakh applications the previous year. A total of 14,196 candidates have applied for newly introduced humanities subjects.

Two new subjects - Environment Science and Engineering as well as Humanities and Social Sciences – have been introduced for GATE 2021. Also, this time students from humanities backgrounds were allowed to register for the aptitude test.

A report by Scroll said that questions in the GATE 2021 papers will be multiple choice questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions, or Numerical Answer Type. It will be a computer-based test (CBT) and candidates will get three hours to complete the exam.

GATE 2021 mock test list for all the 27 papers are available on the official website to help candidates get an idea and practice for the aptitude test.

The exact pattern/ format of questions in GATE 2021 may vary from the mock test links, IIT Bombay said.

The mock test links have pre-filled login details. Candidates will not be required to enter login ID and password to access them. They can take the test by simply tapping on the Sign In option on the page.