The CAT 2021 will be computer based and is slated to be held on 28 November

The registration deadline for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021, organised by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), ends at 5 pm today, 22 September. Interested applicants can apply for IIM CAT 2021 on the official website https://iimcat.ac.in/.

The exam is open to applicants who have completed a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 percent marks or equivalent CGPA. The minimum qualification marks are 45 percent for applicants belonging to the Person with Disability (PwD) and Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories.

Applicants who have completed their undergraduate and are waiting for the results or are appearing for their final year examinations for the qualifying degree are also eligible to apply for the test.

Steps to apply for IIM CAT 2021:

― Visit the official website at https://iimcat.ac.in/

― Click on the option for new registration for CAT 2021 that is given on the homepage

― Finish the registration process using the required details

― Log in and complete the IIM CAT 2021 application

― Submit the fee payment and keep a downloaded copy of the form for later use

Earlier, the deadline for IIM CAT 2021 was 15 September, before it was extended to 22 September.

Documents needed

Before applying for the IIM CAT 2021, applicants are required to be ready with scanned copies of their passport size photograph, signature, academic certificates, work experience certification (if any), caste certificate, and identity proof.

The file format of the signature and photograph should be JPG/JPEG only with a minimum resolution of 150 pixel/inch and maximum size of 80 KB.

Application fee

General candidates have to pay Rs 2,200 for the registration while SC, ST and PwD category applicants are required to make a payment of Rs 1,100.

The CAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on 28 November. It will be computer-based. The test will take place in three sessions in over 420 exam centres across 158 cities. The admit cards for IIM CAT 2021 are expected to be out on 27 October. The result of the exam is expected to be declared in the second week of January 2022.