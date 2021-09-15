IIM CAT 2021: Exam registration ends at 5 pm; interested candidates to apply at iimcat.ac.in
The registration for the Indian Institutes of Management Common Admissions Test (IIM CAT) 2021 will end at 5 pm today, 15 September. Interested candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website at https://iimcat.ac.in/.
Steps to register for CAT 2021:
― Go to the official website, https://iimcat.ac.in/
― Click on the link for registration of a new candidate for CAT 2021 that is available on the homepage
― Complete the registration process using the required details
― Login and finish the application for CAT 2021
― Make the fee payment and save a copy of the completed application for future reference
The CAT 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 28 November in over 420 exam centres in 158 cities. The test will be held in three sessions as a computer-based test. The admit cards will be available on 27 October. The tentative date of result declaration for CAT 2021 is the second week of January next year.
Eligibility criteria
The CAT 2021 is open to candidates who have secured a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 percent marks or equivalent CGPA. For applicants belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe(ST) and Person with Disability (PwD) categories, the minimum marks percentage for eligibility is 45 percent.
Candidates who are appearing in the final year examination of their undergraduate courses or have completed their course and are waiting for the results are also eligible to apply for the test.
There is no age restriction to appear for the CAT 2021 examination.
Required documents
Applicants are required to be ready with scanned copies of their signature, passport size photograph, academic certificates, work experience certification (if any), caste certificate and identity proof before applying for the CAT 2021.
The format of the signature and photograph should be JPG/JPEG only with a maximum size of 80 KB and a minimum resolution of 150 px/inch.
Application fees
General candidates are required to pay Rs 2,200 for the registration while SC, ST and PwD category applicants have to pay Rs 1,100.
