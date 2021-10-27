The exam is slated to be conducted in three slots on 28 November in computer-based mode. This year, around 2.31 lakh applicants have applied for the test

The admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 have been released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, today (Wednesday, 27 October). Candidates, who are all set to appear for the IIM CAT 2021 exam, can now check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official website: iimcat.ac.in.

To access the admit cards, applicants will have to enter their login id and password on the portal. Various important details like the exam's date, time, address, and important instructions are mentioned on it.

Steps to access IIM CAT 2021 hall ticket:

Step 1: Go to the official IIM CAT website - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, open the “Registered Candidate Login” tab and click on "Login"

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the required credentials - user ID and password

Step 4: Click on the IIM CAT 2021 hall ticket, in the dashboard, and download it

Step 5: Verify all the important information mentioned on it and take a printout for future use

Here's the direct link.

It is compulsory for applicants to carry the hall ticket as well as a valid photo identity proof to the exam centre. Only then, they will get entry inside the examination hall.

The exam is slated to be conducted in three slots on 28 November in computer-based mode. This year, around 2.31 lakh applicants have applied for the test which will be held in over 150 cities at around 400 centres.

Candidates will get two hours to answer a total of 100 questions, divided into three sections. The paper will have negative marking, with one mark being deducted for each wrong answer.

The institute is expected to release the results next year in the second week of January. The marks scored by students in the exam will be valid till 31 December, 2022.

For the unversed, this test is conducted for admission to postgraduate (PG) Management programmes in top B-schools, including IIMs.