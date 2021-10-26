IIM CAT 2021: Admit cards to be released tomorrow; check details here at iimcat.ac.in

The exam, scheduled on 28 November, will be held as a computer-based test across 168 cities.

The admit cards for the Indian Institute of Management Common Admission Test (IIM CAT) 2021 are set to be released by IIM Ahmedabad tomorrow, 27 October. Candidates can download the admit cards from 5 pm at the official website at https://iimcat.ac.in/.

Steps to download IIM CAT 2021:

― Visit the official website at https://iimcat.ac.in/

― Click on the link for the admit card that is available on the main page

― A new window will open. Login using the requisite details

― The IIM CAT 2021 admit card will appear on your screen

― Check the hall ticket and save a copy for future reference

The IIM CAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on 28 November this year. The exam will be held as a computer-based test across 168 cities. The test will be held for a duration of two hours and will feature 100 questions divided into three sections. Candidates will be given 40 minutes to answer each section, with one mark being deducted for every incorrect answer.

The results of the IIM CAT are expected to be out in the second week of January 2022. The score of the IIM CAT 2021 will be valid only till 31 December next year.

Each IIM will have their own criteria for selection process of candidates, including academic cut-offs and performance in the CAT 2021 exam. For more details, applicants are requested to visit the official website of the IIM CAT.

The correction window for IIM CAT 2021 applications was opened by IIM Ahmedabad from 25 to 27 September.

In terms of eligibility, an applicant should have completed a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 percent marks, or any equivalent grade, to be eligible to apply for IIM CAT. Candidates who are appearing for the final examinations of their undergraduate degree are also eligible to appear for the exam, provided they submit a certificate from their educational institute stating that they have completed the requirements for their undergraduate degree.