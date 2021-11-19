The exam will be conducted on 28 November in over 400 exam centres across the country

The Indian Institute of Management Common Admission Test (IIM CAT) 2021 is set to be conducted by IIM- Ahmedabad on 28 November. The IIM CAT 2021 admit card can be downloaded from the official website at https://iimcat.ac.in/.

The exam will be conducted on 28 November in over 400 exam centres across the country. Authorities had earlier cleared that the CAT exam format will remain the same as last year.

Here are some guidelines that have been issued for IIM CAT 2021:

Candidates should print the IIM CAT hall ticket on an A4 sheet. The photograph and signature of the applicant should be legibly printed on the CAT 2021 admit card.

The test will be conducted on a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, 40 minutes for each section will be given. PwD candidates will be given 53 minutes and 20 seconds for each section.

Some of the questions will be based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). Some sections will also have Non-MCQ based questions.

Aspirants will receive the reporting time at the test centre on SMS as well as their registered mail id.

Candidates will be checked by the metal detectors while entering the test centre.

Candidates can carry only a photo identity card, mask, sanitiser, required medical certificate(s) and scribe affidavit (if any), along with their CAT admit card to the exam centre.

Candidates appearing for the postgraduate management entrance test must note that the CAT 2021 will be conducted in three sessions and they will have to report at least 30 minutes before the gate closing time.

The morning session will start from 8:30 am to 10:30 am and candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after 8:15 am. The afternoon session will begin at 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, meaning that entry of applicants will be closed at 12.15 pm. The last session will start from 4:30 pm and will continue till 6:30 pm. No entries will be allowed after 4.15 pm.

The test paper will have three sections - Quantitative Ability (QA), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR).

As per the official report, over 2.30 lakh students have registered for one of the toughest exams this year.