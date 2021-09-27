As per the latest update, the CAT is scheduled to be conducted on 28 November while the admit cards for the same will be issued by the institute on 27 October

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) will close the edit window of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 today, 27 September. Candidates who have not made corrections yet can do so by visiting the official website of IIM at https://iimcat.ac.in/.

However, the correction window was opened for candidates from 25 September. Applicants should note that they are allowed to make changes on the application form in sections like photo, signature, and test centre preference. Also, this is a one-time opportunity to correct the application form, because no more chances will be provided later.

Steps to edit CAT 2021 application form:

Step 1. Go to the official website - https://iimcat.ac.in/

Step 2. Search and click on the link that is available on the homepage for the application form correction window

Step 3. Candidates need to log in using their registered credentials. After logging in, they have to edit the necessary information

Step 4. Before submitting the form, they have to re-upload documents (if required)

Step 5. Kindly, download the correction CAT 2021 application form. Keep a printout of the same for further use or reference

As per the latest update, the CAT is scheduled to be conducted on 28 November while the admit cards for the same will be issued by the institute on 27 October. The exam will be organised by IIM Ahmedabad and will take place in the computer-based mode which will be for a duration of 120 minutes.

This examination will consist of a total of 100 questions that will feature a maximum mark of 300. The test will come in three sections and 40 minutes will be provided to answer each section. For every correct answer, candidates will get three marks and for every wrong attempt, one mark will be deducted.

For more details and updates, applicants are requested to keep a check on the official website.