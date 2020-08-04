IIM CAT 2020 registration to start from tomorrow; here's how to apply at iimact.ac.in

The computer-based examination will be conducted on 29 November at various centres spread across 156 cities in the country

The online registration process for the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) CAT exam 2020 will begin from tomorrow (5 August) at 10 am. Candidates can apply at the official site at iimcat.ac.in till 5 pm on 16 September, 2020.

The computer-based examination will be conducted on 29 November at various centres spread across 156 cities in the country. Candidates can choose up to 6 cities in their order of preference, according to an official media release. The examination will be held in two sessions.

The 180 minute exam will have three sections to be solved in 60 minutes each. The statement mentioned that examinees will not be allowed to switch between sections and must complete one section within one hour before moving on to the next.

The admit card for the IIM CAT 2020 will be released on the official website on 28 October, 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards till the date of the test.

The entrance examination to secure a seat in any of the IIMs or other participating B-schools will be conducted by IIM Indore, according to a NDTV report.

How to apply for IIM CAT 2020

Step 1: Visit the official site at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Select the 'Register' tab present on the homepage to create an account. In case you already are registered, press on 'Login'

Step 3: Fill in the form with correct details like contact details and educational documents

Step 4: Insert any work experience you might have had in the form

Step 5: Mention the programmes you are interested in. There is no limitation to the number of 'Programme Names'.

Step 6: Choose the city you would like to give the interview in

Step 7: Pay the registration fees (Rs 2,000 for regular candidates and Rs 1,000 for SC, ST and PwD candidates)