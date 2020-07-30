CAT 2020 schedule released at iimcat.ac.in, online application to start from 5 August

Candidates can register themselves by 16 September; the exam is scheduled to be conducted on 29 November.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has released the official schedule for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 on its website. One can apply at iimcat.ac.in from 5 August.

Candidates can register themselves by 16 September. As per the notification, CAT 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on 29 November.

Candidates will be given the option to select six test cities in order of preference. Centres will be assigned to them only after the last date of registration.

The admit card for CAT 2020 examination will be released on October 28 on the official website.

The notification said that CAT 2020 process is to be conducted taking into account the COVID-19 crisis. “The information provided by the CAT website is contingent upon the decisions and directions issued from time to time by the Central and State governments and IIMs,” it said.

Candidates have been asked to regularly check the CAT website for further information.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, IIMs will be conducting the computer-based admission test in two sessions at various examination centres spread across 156 cities throughout the country.

The results of CAT 2020 are expected to be declared by the second week of January 2021.

CAT is a national level entrance examination conducted for students seeking admission to more than 600 B-schools across the country. Over two lakh students appear for the examination every year, NDTV reported.

CAT exam pattern

The total duration of the test will be 180 minutes. It will comprise three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. Candidates will be given exactly 60 minutes for answering questions in each section.