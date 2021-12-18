IIFT MBA (IB) Exam 2022: NTA releases revised date; exam to be held on 23 December

The NTA will conduct the exam on 23 December from 10 am to 12 noon.

The revised date of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (IB) Exam 2022-24, for some cities, has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its website on 17 December. Candidates can check the exam date on the official website of NTA - https://nta.ac.in/.

The NTA will conduct the exam on 23 December from 10 am to 12 noon. It will conduct the entrance exam for admission to Master of Business Administration (IB) 2022-24 of IIFT.

Steps to check the rescheduled IIFT MBA (IB) Exam 2022-24 date:

Visit the official website of NTA - https://nta.ac.in/

On the homepage, scroll down to ‘Latest @ NTA’ section and click on the archive

A new page will displayed on the screen of your device

Then click on the link for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) rescheduled examination circular that is given on the page

A PDF file will be displayed on the screen of your device

View the official notice and save a copy for future use

Direct link to check the official notice: https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20211218064822.pdf

As per the official notice by the NTA, the IIFT MBA (IB) Exam 2022-24 was earlier scheduled to be held on 5 December this month. It was postponed in some centres due to the cyclone Jawad, which affected cities such as Visakhapatnam, Durgapu, Bhubaneshwar, Vijayawada, Sambalpur, Kolkata and Cuttack. The NTA will now conduct the pending exam in these centres on 23 December.

NTA also said that applicants who had appeared for the exam on 5 December, at Nagpur's G.H. Raisoni School of Business Management, could not complete the exam due to technical difficulties. Hence the Agency will conduct a re-examination of these candidates on 23 December.

The candidates, who faced technical difficulties during the exam, should note that they have the option of appearing in the examination or sitting it out.

“In case they choose to appear in the exam that will be conducted on 23.12.2021, the higher of the marks obtained by them in the exam ( i.e marks secured by them in the exam held on 05.12.2021 or on 23.12.2021 whichever is higher) will be considered,” reads the notice.

Candidates must note that the hall tickets for December 23 examination have been released by the Agency on IIFT MBA’s official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.