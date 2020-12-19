IIFT MBA 2021: Registration deadline extended till 30 Dec; apply at iift.nta.nic.in

NTA has said that the deadline to submit the online application form of IIFT-MBA (IB) 2021 exam has been extended to enable larger participation of candidates

The last date to submit application forms of IIFT MBA (IB) 2021 has been extended till 30 December 2020 up to 5 pm. As per the notification released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates can enroll on the official website —iift.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the last date to fill application form for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (IB) 2021 was 20 December 2020. The application process started on 6 November this year.

The deadline to pay fee online has been extended till 30 December up to 11.50 pm. The application correction window will be open between 1 and 3 January 2021.

NTA has said that the deadline to submit the online application form of IIFT-MBA (IB) 2021 has been extended to enable larger participation of candidates in the exam. There is, however, no change in the date of the exam. IIFT MBA (IB) 2021 will be conducted on 24 January 2021 as per schedule.

According to a report by NDTV, when IIFT opens the application correction window, candidates will also be able to replace the documents that have already been uploaded by them. For clarification, students can contact the NTA help desk at 0120-6895200 or email to NTA at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in.

Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible for admission to the MBA (IB or International Business) programme offered by IIFT for 2021-23 academic year.

https://data.nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20201218122555.pdf

There is no age limit for candidates willing to appear for IIFT MBA (IB) 2021 exam. Those applying should hold Bachelor's degree of minimum 3 years duration in any discipline from a recognised university.

Candidates must have qualified their graduation with 50 percent marks. For SC/ST/PwD candidates the eligible score in graduation is 45 percent. Those appearing in their final year exam of graduation are also eligible to apply.

Steps to fill IIFT MBA (IB) 2021 application form:

Step 1: Open the official website of IIFT MBA (IB) 2021-23 — iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, 'Fill Application Form (Only for Indian Candidates)'

Step 3: Tap on 'New Registration'

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and click on 'Proceed'

Step 5: Provide all the details correctly to register

Step 6: Now, login using the registered details

Step 7: Fill the application form and upload scanned image as well as other relevant documents in correct format

Step 8: Pay the required application fee and Submit.

Here is the direct link to apply for IIFT MBA (IB) 2021: https://testservices.nic.in/examsys/root/Home.aspx?enc=WPJ5WSCVWOMNiXoyyomJgLE35Lxb9T1jSXt18xUK2R70CHN5WAWQJ7zG6tKAYKvF

General/Gen-EWS/OBC(NCL) will be required to pay application fee of Rs 2,500, while the fee for SC/ST/PwD/Transgender candidates is Rs 1,000.