IGNOU to release June 2020 TEE admit card on 8 Sep at ignou.ac.in; exams to be held from 17 Sep

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will soon release the admit card for IGNOU June 2020 term end exam (TEE). Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website - ignou.ac.in.

A report by Careers 360 said an official from the University confirmed that the admit card for the exam will be issued on 8 September.

The admit card will be issued to only those candidates who have correctly filled the examination form by the last day of the registration process.

On 3 September, IGNOU released the date sheet for its term-end examinations on its website. As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted from 17 September to 16 October across 900 centres.

The university will hold the exam in two sessions: from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

A report by Scroll said that the exam is usually conducted in the months of June and December. However, this year the June exam got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All the precautions and guidelines by the government will be followed by examinees and staff at the centres on the days of examination.

Candidates who are unable to take the upcoming term end exam due to COVID-19 related reasons or any other reason will be allowed to appear in December 2020 TTE. The fee submitted by them towards the June exam will be adjusted for December.

At least 3 lakh students will appear for the exam this year which is conducted for various postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG), postgraduate certificate (PG certificate) and certificate, postgraduate diploma (PGD) and diploma, and appreciation or awareness-level programmes.

Steps to download the admit card:

Once released, visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that mentions - IGNOU June 2020 TEE admit card. Enter the required details to log in. The admit card will appear on your screen. Download and take a print out.