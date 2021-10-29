Previously, the deadline to submit the assignment was 31 October.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the Term End Examination (TEE) for the December 2021 assignment submission date. Previously, the deadline to submit the assignment was 31 October. However, as per the latest updates, the date has now been extended till 30 November.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, IGNOU shared a notification and informed that the last date for submission of assignments has been pushed ahead.

“With the approval of the competent authority, the last date for submission of assignment (both in hard copy and soft copy) for the Term-End Examination, December 2021 has been further extended to November 30, 2021,” reads the official statement.

https://twitter.com/OfficialIGNOU/status/1453699744069406735?s=20

Furthermore, candidates preparing for Term End Examination can check the official website at http://ignou.ac.in/ for more updates and information regarding the same.

Days ago, the university had released the December TEE 2021 tentative date sheet. According to the schedule, the exams will commence on 20 January, 2022 and will end on 22 February. However, the portal for the submission of the online form for the December term-end examination will open in due course of time.

As per the tentative schedule, the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and the second will commence from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on all days. Candidates should note that the examination will be conducted in offline mode.

Simple steps to check December TEE tentative date sheet:

- Go to the official website at http://www.ignou.ac.in/

- Search and click on the link that reads, “Tentative Date Sheet for Conduct of December 2021 TEE” on the homepage

- Within a few seconds, a PDF file will open with all concerned details

- Kindly, check the tentative exam dates and instructions provided by the University

- Finally, download the PDF for future use or reference