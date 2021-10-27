IGNOU releases tentative date sheet for December TEE 2021; check notification here

According to the tentative schedule, the examination will begin on 20 January, 2022 and end on 22 February, 2022

The tentative date sheet for December Term-End Examination (TEE) 2021 has been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Applicants who will appear for the December exams can now check the tentative schedule by visiting the university’s official website - http://www.ignou.ac.in/.

Steps to check December TEE tentative date sheet:

- Visit the official website of IGNOU, http://www.ignou.ac.in/

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, Tentative Date Sheet for Conduct of December 2021 TEE”

- Within a few seconds, a PDF file will open with details

- Check the tentative exam dates and instructions. Then, download PDF for future use

According to the tentative schedule, the examination will begin on 20 January, 2022 and end on 22 February, 2022. However, the portal for online submission of the December TEE 2021 examination form has not opened yet and will open in due course.

Eligibility criteria: Candidates must have completed the minimum time to pursue the courses as per the provision. They should also have submitted the required number of assignments for the course they have been enrolled in. The assignments should have been submitted within the due date.

The official notice also states that the clash of exam date or session will not be considered if the courses are from the same group i.e. from Group 1 to Group 6. This is because the examination for courses in a particular group is held on the same day and time. Hence, no request for a change in date for the courses will be entertained. The clash of exam date or session will also not be considered if the courses are backlog courses, are from different programs, or the courses are from different specialisations.

In case of any discrepancy, candidates can e-mail at datesheet@ignou.ac.in in a particular format mentioned in the tentative date sheet, latest by 10 November.

Earlier this month, IGNOU had extended the last date of assignment submission for the December TEE 2021 exam. The new submission deadline is 31 October.