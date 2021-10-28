Applicants who were not able to take the term-end examination in August will be given a chance in December to appear for the exams again

The results for the June 2021 term-end examination (TEE) and re-evaluation tests have been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Candidates, who had appeared for the IGNOU June TEE 2021 or the offline re-evaluation exams, can now check their scores by visiting the official website - http://www.ignou.ac.in.

Steps to check IGNOU results are as follows:

- Visit the official website, http://www.ignou.ac.in

- Click on the link that reads “Result for term-end June 2021 exam” or “re-evaluation June 2021 (NEW)”

- On the new page, enter your enrolment number

- Click on the submit button and view the result

Here's the direct link to June 2021 term-end results

Here's the direct link to June 2021 re-evaluation result

The IGNOU TEE June 2021 examinations for final year/final semester students of Bachelor’s Degree, Master’s Degree, PG Diploma, Diploma, and Certificate programmes were conducted in August this year.

While the term-end exams for Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree students, who were in their intermediate year/intermediate semester, were postponed. The exams for such candidates will now be conducted in December this year.

According to an earlier notification by IGNOU, applicants who were not able to take the term-end examination in August will be given a chance in December to appear for the exams. For such students, the validity period of registration will also be extended till December and the fee paid for the August 2021 exams will be adjusted against the fee payable for the subsequent TEE.

Candidates are also informed that IGNOU has extended the date for fresh admission for PG and UG programmes (except certificate and semester-based programs) for the July 2021 session. A notice said that with the approval of the competent authority, the last date is extended till 31 October.