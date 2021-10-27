IGNOU extends July 2021 session application deadline till 31 Oct; check how to apply

Previously, the university had extended the deadline till 25 October and as per recent update, it has further been pushed till 31 October

The admission deadline for the July 2021 session for Innovation in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses has been extended again by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Previously, the university had extended the deadline till 25 October and as per recent update, it has further been pushed till 31 October.

Interested candidates can now apply for the July session by visiting the official website at http://www.ignou.ac.in/.

Taking to their social media handle, the university informed that “IGNOU further extends the last date of Fresh Admissions to ODL & Online UG/PG Programmes for the July 2021 Session till 31 October 2021”.

https://twitter.com/OfficialIGNOU/status/1452971422163210246?s=20

Steps to apply for IGNOU 2021 registration:

Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.ignou.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on "Links for Online Admission Portal July 2021 Session for all the Programmes (Except Certificate) is extended till October 31, 2021"

Step 3: As a new window opens, candidates need to click on https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/ for ODL Courses and https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/ for online courses or programmes

Step 4: After clicking on the link, candidates need to proceed with the registration

This year, the application deadline has been extended multiple times by IGNOU. Moreover, for creating new registration, fresh applicants are requested to submit all the details and choose the respective course he or she decides to pursue further.

For the unversed, the university offers courses in various disciplines at bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, diploma, PG certificate, PG diploma, certificate programmes and appreciation or awareness levels.

Additionally, for the current academic session, IGNOU has introduced several interesting courses for aspiring students as well as professionals. Programmes like Jyotish to Cultural Studies and Learning Sanskrit Sambhashan to Urdu, have been launched this year.

