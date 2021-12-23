IGNOU PhD Admission 2021: Deadline to submit online applications extended till 30 December

The examination for PhD courses will be conducted on 16 January next year, according to the information bulletin

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submission of online applications for PhD courses for the academic session 2021-22 to 30 December. Candidates can apply for various PhD courses till 11.50 pm on 30 December on the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

The extension has been made by National Testing Agency (NTA) following a large number of requests for the same.

Procedure to apply

Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in

Click on the link that reads ‘IGNOU PhD registration 2021’

Fill the PhD application form with the required details

Upload documents and pay the mentioned IGNOU application fee

Download a copy of the duly filled IGNOU PhD form to use in the future

As per the notice released by National Testing Agency, the last date for payment of application fee for PhD courses is 31 December up to 11.50 pm only. Earlier, the last date to submit online applications for PhD courses was 22 December.

Corrections window to make changes in the particulars of the online application forms shall be open from 1 January to 3 January up to 11.50 pm only. Applicants will have to submit an additional fee for making the changes in the form. No chances of further corrections will be provided to candidates after the above mentioned correction period.

Those applying for PhD courses from General (UR)/OBC-(NCL)/General-EWS categories have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000. Applicants who belong to Third Gender/SC/ST/PwD categories have to pay Rs 800 as application fee.

Payment has to be done through online transaction from credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI/Canara Bank or ICICI Bank.

According to the information bulletin, the examination for PhD courses will be conducted on 16 January next year. Duration of the exam will be a total of 180 minutes.

Applicants will be notified about the exam center and shift of exam in their respective admit cards. For latest updates, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website.

