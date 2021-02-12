IGNOU launches new one-year Diploma in Value Education (DPVE) course to inculcate positive values
Candidates who are interested in the course can apply on the official IGNOU admissions website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
The Indira Gandhi National Open University has launched a new Diploma in Value Education (DPVE) course in its January session.
According to a report in NDTV, the objective of the course is to train elementary school teachers and inculcate positive values among them as well as students and their guardians. The course will also focus on raising awareness and societal awareness among NGO workers.
Candidates who are interested in the course can apply on the official IGNOU admissions website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
A report in The Indian Express said that the one-year programme will cover topics like overview and perspective of values, as well as socio-psychological basis, pedagogy of values, application, support skills and activities, life skills education and human rights in India.
The coordinators of the course are Dr Grace Don Nemching and Professor BK Pattanaik. The one-year diploma programme will be offered to students both in January and July sessions.
IGNOU recently also launched a PG course in corporate social responsibility and environmental impact assessment.
As per reports, the IGNOU PGDCR can also be applied by senior, mid-level, and entry-level employees of companies undertaking CSR and professionals working in the development sector and NGOs implementing CSR activities. The Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) course, on the other hand, comprises Environmental Health and Environmental and Occupational Hazards. Candidates who have cleared Class 12 can apply for the courses.
