IGNOU launches PG course in corporate social responsibility; apply for PGDCSR before 28 Feb on ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the application window for the Post Graduate Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibilities (PGDCSR). Graduates from any discipline can apply for the one-year postgraduate diploma course till 28 February.

According to a report in NDTV, the IGNOU PGDCR can also be applied by senior, mid-level, and entry-level employees of companies undertaking CSR and professionals working in the development sector and NGOs implementing CSR activities.

As per a report in Times Now, the course will be conducted in an open distance learning mode. The report cited an IGNOU statement where it has been revealed that development functionaries and civil servants of State and Central Governments, faculty, researchers, and students in universities, research organisations, and colleges can also apply for the programme.

The report added that the PG Diploma programme was introduced in January 2021 session and the objective was to impart knowledge and understanding about CSR. It will also expand the capacities of the learners on various theoretical and practical aspects of CSR.

Here's how to complete the IGNOU PG Registrations:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of IGNOU and click on the IGNOU 2021 January Session registration link or visit the link directly by clicking here.

Step 2: Once done, they need to visit the link which says 'Click here for New Registration' to complete the online registrations and login to complete the application.

Step 3: Candidates need to submit the IGNOU application fee and click on the final submission.

Candidates will have to pay a course fee of Rs 7,000 and a registration fee of Rs 200 to enroll themselves in the programme.