IGNOU June TEE 2021: Exam form submission, assignment deadline extended; check details here

The last date to submit exam forms and assignments for the June 2021 Term End Examination (TEE) has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) once again.

The registered candidates can now submit their assignments, dissertation, and projects reports by 15 July and the last date for exam form submission is 9 July. Previously, the deadline to submit assignments and forms was 30 June.

The latest development, along with a notice, has been shared through a tweet posted on the university's official Twitter handle.

It reads, "IGNOU further extends the last date for Online/Physical submission of Assignments, Project Reports, Dissertation, Internship, Field Work Journal, etc., upto 15th July, 2021; Also extends the last date for Online submission of examination form upto 9th July 2021 for TEE, June 2021".

Students can fill and submit exam forms online by visiting the official website exam.ignou.ac.in. While assignments and related materials can be submitted online as well as offline by visiting the study centre.

The application process for the TEE June 2021 started on 17 May. While filling the form, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 per course (both theory and practical/lab courses).

Students should note that the application process for IGNOU July 2021 admission cycle is also going on. Interested candidates can visit the website ignou.ac.in to apply for the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes.

The deadline to register for the process is 15 July.

Recently, the university released a notice announcing that students belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories are exempted from fee payment.

The exemption is for SC/ST candidates who are registering for the first time or are re-registering for the July admission cycle.