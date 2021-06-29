IGNOU July Admission 2021: SC/ST students exempted from fee payment, check details here

The exemption is available for students who are registering for the first time and those who are re-registering for IGNOU admissions in the July 2021 admission cycle

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released a notification on Monday, 28 June, exempting students belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories from fee payment.

The exemption is available for students who are registering for the first time and those who are re-registering for IGNOU admissions in the July 2021 admission cycle.

SC/ST students will receive fee exemption in as many as 84 programmes mentioned in the notification including several bachelors, certificates, diplomas and postgraduate diploma/certificate courses. Some of the courses are Bachelors of Arts, Certificate in Fashion Design, Diploma in Event Management and Postgraduate Diploma in Criminal Justice.

However, this scheme is not going to be available for the modular certificate and diploma programmes that are a part of the degree programme. The fee exemption will be given to candidates only for one programme if they are simultaneously enrolled for undergraduate and certificate level courses.

During their period of study, such students should not take any scholarship, funding, exemption or reimbursement to be eligible for this scheme.

Another condition for availing of this scheme is that the beneficiary should not be employed anywhere including government, private or semi-government organisation. Candidates seeking admission with fee exemption need to upload the undertaking confirming that they are not employed with any organisation.

The students who want to take admissions in IGNOU under this scheme should apply online and upload soft copies of the caste certificate and other essential documents.

Finally, the claims are going to be verified by the Student Registration Division of the university and eligible students will be exempted from paying fees.

Meanwhile, the last date to apply for the Term End June examination has been extended to 30 June by the university.