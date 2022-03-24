IGNOU January session 2022: Online registration closes on 25 March; check details here

IGNOU offers more than 200 academic courses and certificate programmess in various disciplines. Apart from various full-time UG and PG courses, it also provides several diploma programmes

The registration portal for Indira Gandhi National Open University January Session 2022 will close tomorrow, 25 March — the last date for candidates to submit their applications for online courses and online distance learning. Applicants can register through the official website of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU is offering a wide range of online academic courses for their January 2022 session, all of which have been approved by the University Grants Commission. To apply for all online courses except for certificate and semester-based programmes, candidates can use this link.

How to register:

Visit the IGNOU's official website at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/

Click on the 'New Registration' button and fill in the required registration details.

Applicants should note that their given username must be between eight to 16 characters and their chosen password must be alphanumeric and between eight to 16 characters long.

After filling in the mandatory fields, click on the submit button.

submit button. The login credentials will be sent instantly via e-mail or SMS

Remember your IGNOU username and password for subsequent login

Already registered or existing users should click on the login button

Complete the IGNOU application, make the fee payment and submit the form

The applicants should read the details of the programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration and other instructions carefully before starting the registration process. Before proceeding with filling out the online application form, candidates must have scanned copies of the following documents:

Photograph (size less than100 KB)

Copy of age proof (size less than 200 KB)

Copy of relevant educational qualification certificates

Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC

Applicants can opt for online payment methods such as credit card/debit card/net banking in order to pay the required application fees.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) offers more than 200 academic courses and certificate programmess in various disciplines. Apart from various full-time under-graduation and post-graduation courses, IGNOU also provides several diploma programmes. Students can visit the official websites for other related queries and information.

