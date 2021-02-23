IGNOU declares December TEE result 2020 at ignou.ac.in; exams for laboratory courses begin on 22 March
IGNOU has also released the date sheet of the examination of Laboratory Courses for December 2020
The IGNOU December TEE result 2020 has been declared on its official portal - ignou.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the undergraduate, postgraduate and certificate examinations in December of last year can check the result.
Students have to use their enrollment numbers to be able to access the December TEE results. The result has been released in the form of scorecards and includes subject-wise marks obtained by the candidates.
As per the official website, remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon.
Here are the steps to check December TEE Results 2020:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website.
Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the 'Result' link and enter the nine-digit enrollment number.
Step 3: Candidates need to click on 'View Results'.
Step 4: The December TEE 2020 results will be displayed on the screen.
Here is the direct link to check the Term End December 2020 Exam Result
IGNOU has also released the date sheet of the examination of Laboratory Courses for December 2020. The examination will be held on 22 March for Life Sciences, 23 March for Physics, 24 March for Chemistry and Bachelor of Science programme.
As per an earlier report, there were a total of 837 examination centres this time which included as many as 104 centres for jail inmates and 19 overseas centres for international students. A total of 6,90,668 students registered to appear for the December TEE.
