IGNOU December TEE 2020 to begin from 8 Feb; all you need to know about exam timings, hall ticket

A total of 837 examination centres have been set up for the IGNOU December Term End Examination 2020, including 104 centres for jail inmates and 19 overseas centres for international students

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is all set to conduct its December term-end examination (December TEE) from 8 February. The examination is going to continue till 13 March.

A report by NDTV quoted an official notification given out by the varsity to state that several centres have been set up across the country for the benefit of the candidates. As per the data given by IGNOU, there are a total of 837 examination centres this time. This includes as many as 104 centres for jail inmates and 19 overseas centres for international students.

A total of 6,90,668 students have registered to appear for the December TEE, the report added.

While candidates are able to download their admit cards for the term end exam from the official website, IGNOU says it will allow examinees to enter the exam hall without one.

The notice says: “The exam centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in the examination, even if they do not possess the hall ticket (examination intimation slips), but their names exist in the list of examinees for that centre”.

The last date to register for the IGNOU December 2020 TEE expired on 4 February, reported Scroll. In order to apply, candidates were required to pay a sum of Rs 150 for appearing in theory, and practical and lab exams. While the window had been opened for a few months, the date was later extended and applicants had to submit the late fees of Rs 1,000 in order to apply to sit in the exams.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts with the morning shift beginning at 10 am and finishing up at 1 pm. The afternoon shift is from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Also, IGNOU has started the admission process for the January 2021 session as well.