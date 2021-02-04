IGNOU begins admission process for January 2021 session, check details at ignou.ac.in

Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the IGNOU January 2021 admission process online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in on or before 28 February

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun admission process for January 2021 session. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the IGNOU January 2021 admission process online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in on or before 28 February.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the programmes on offer include Master's degrees, Bachelor's degrees, PG Diploma and diploma. It also includes PG certificate and certification programmes and Appreciation/ Awareness level programmes.

The official notification by IGNOU also reads, "In a particular admission cycle, the facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications are liable to be rejected."

The official notification has also provided instructions to fill the application form online, stating that first-time applicants are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the Online Admission System and select the desired programme, and carefully read through the details provided.

Click here for the direct link for submission of application.

Here's how to apply for the IGNOU January 2021 session:

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the IGNOU 2021 January Session Admission Link available on the homepage and fill up the Student registration Form to register for the course.

Step 3: Candidates then need to fill up the admission form and make the fee payment.

Step 4: Candidates will have to download and take a print out of the provisional admission letter.