IGL hikes CNG price in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg; check latest rates here

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has announced another steep hike in the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) effective from 6 am on Wednesday (6 April 2022). The price is Delhi has been increased by Rs 2.50 per kg, after which the retail cost of CNG in the national capital has touched Rs 66.61 per kg.

There has been increase in CNG and petrol, diesel prices for the past few days. Since 1 April 2022 CNG prices in Delhi has increased to about Rs 6.6 per kg.

Latest CNG retail price across cities

NCT of Delhi - Rs 66.61 per kg

Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad - Rs 69.18 per kg

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Shamli - Rs 73.86 per kg

Gurugram - Rs 74.94 per kg

Rewari - Rs 77.07 per kg

Karnal, Kaithal - Rs 75.27 per kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur, Fatehpur - Rs 78.40 per kg

Ajmer, Pali, Rajsamand - Rs 76.98 per kg

On 1 April 2022, the retail price of CNG was increased by 80 paisa per kg. On April 4, the price was increased by Rs 2.50.

Natural gas is sourced by IGL from domestic fields. IGL also purchases imported LNG. In spot or current market, LNG prices touched record highs in recent months. On Thursday (31 March 2022), the government raised the price of gas produced from local fields to a record $6.10 per million British thermal unit from $2.9.

The hike in CNG prices come alongwith increase in petrol and diesel cost. The fuel prices were on Wednesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 10 per litre.

A consumer in Delhi will, on Wednesday, has to pay 105.41 per litre for petrol as against Rs 104.61 previously, while for diesel one has to shell out Rs 96.67 up from Rs 95.87 per litre, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre will be charged at Rs 120.51 (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 104.77 (increased by 85 paise) respectively.

