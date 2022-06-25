IFS Susanta Nanda shares video of leopard rescue from inside well with a message, check post here
In the clip, the leopard can be seen being lifted from inside the well and leaving the place as soon as he is pulled out
Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda recently shared a clip showing the rescue of a leopard that fell into a well to draw attention to the issue of open wells around animal habitats.
“Another day. Another rescue of leopard from open well using the Mohenjo Daro Harappan technology. This will stop only when we close the open wells around animal habitat,” tweeted the officer as he shared the rescue video.
In the clip, the leopard can be seen being lifted from inside the well and leaving the place as soon as he is pulled out. Reacting to it, a user wrote, “Why can't the IFS jointly ask the environment ministry come upon such changes. They must all come up against some joint issues like this one.”
Another wrote, “Drying water holes in forest are an issue... Water holes need to be refilled regularly using solar powered pumps.”
“The leopard seems to be grateful and went off without harming anyone. Hats off to the forest department,” wrote a user.
Appreciating the rescue team, a user wrote, “I think, this is the utmost kind of professional satisfaction one can get. !! Kudo to the team..!!.”
Another user pointed out the risk factor involved and wrote, “Seems like it was risky operation... But all went as per plan i think.”
IFS officer Nanda had earlier tweeted a video showing the rescue of a male leopard, which had fallen into an open well in Maharashtra. In the clip, the leopard could be seen being lifted from the well while being inside an enclosed cage. The cage was seen tied to the ropes while the officials lifted it and the big cat could be heard growling from inside it.
