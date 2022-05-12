IFS officer welcomed by leopard outside forest rest house, tweets picture

IFS Akash Deep Badhawan is posted in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in the Terai of the Bahraich district

A forest officer’s life can be a good mix of daunting and thrilling experiences. An IFS officer in Uttar Pradesh shared a picture from one such experience when he was greeted by a leopard as he returned home one night.

IFS officer Akash Deep Badhawan tweeted a picture in which a leopard can be seen strolling in the front yard of a forest rest house. Seeing the leopard, the officer was reminded of one of Ruskin Bond’s popular stories, 'A Tiger in the House'.

Much like in the story where the author’s grandfather had found a tiger cub while walking down the forest path, Badhawan found the leopard outside a rest house in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary located in the Terai of the Bahraich district.

In the tweet, the forest official wrote that he met a wildcat outside a forest rest house and the two had spent a good amount of time together. The image of the animal was taken while Badhawan was sitting inside his vehicle.

Like a Ruskin Bond story, met this one outside a Forest Rest House and we spent a good amount of time in each other’s company last night. So much wildlife history in the walls of these 120 plus years old FRH of Katarniaghat pic.twitter.com/IbIDz7pRfw — Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) May 11, 2022

Reacting to Badhawan's post, social media users called him lucky for being in such close proximity to nature. A fellow forest official tweeted that he had seen tigers around this forest rest house. “Nice encounter,” he added.

Have seen tigers around this FRH..! Nice encounter. 👍 https://t.co/Plr8QlReS8 — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) May 11, 2022

A user wrote that it was the first Ruskin Bond story he had read and still remembered.

That was my first ruskin bond story, still remember it. https://t.co/JNwf4L0SBG — Pattipala (@D_Lich_King) May 11, 2022

A user even made a reference to Robert Frost while reacting to the post.

Earlier, the official - who is posted in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary - had shared a small video highlighting its "ecological wonders" and had remarked that "rare is common" in the area.

People often ask me what is so great about Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, I suggest a visit to discover. Presenting a glimpse of Katarniaghat from a trailer. “Katarniaghat - Where rare is common” pic.twitter.com/P98bhV0eEY — Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) May 10, 2022

