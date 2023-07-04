Ever wondered where rivers come from? The natural flowing watercourses that provide freshwater streams. To dispel your suspicions, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan is at your aid. On Twitter, the officer-turned-conservationist shared a fascinating snapshot of how the rivers are made while patrolling the area on foot with his team. In addition, he also pointed out how a group of gaurs, known as the ‘Indian bison’, wait curiously beside the river-bed to quench their thirst.

The clip shows a barren riverbed being slowly covered with arriving water, till it fills the entire area at its designed pace. Birds chirp in the background as the officer provides a spacious view of nature. The trees in the forest behind him, the sun in the sky, and the members of his team standing overlooking the newly born river. He captioned the post: “This is how rivers are made. Forest is the mother of rivers. Today morning at 6 AM. Foot patrolling with the team.”

This is how rivers are made. Forest is the mother of river. Today morning at 6 AM. Foot patrolling with team. pic.twitter.com/Nfdtqy8dSr — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 4, 2023

The viral post has amassed over 4.3 lakh views. Several users expressed their excitement through comments.

One Twitter user expressed a wish to tag along on one of these field trips with the officers. She wrote: “It would be an absolute pleasure to accompany you someday, strolling alongside you & your team. I would like to witness firsthand the breathtaking beauty that you encounter in your field of work. Thank you for sharing it with us. Such beauty our planet bears!”

It would be an absolute pleasure to accompany you someday, strolling alongside you & your team to witness firsthand the breathtaking beauty that you are fortunate to encounter in your field of work.

Thank you for sharing with us.

Such beauty our planet beholds! — Meenaakshi Karthikeya (@MeenakshiKart12) June 4, 2023

“Rivers are not water sources; they are destinations of water. In forests with good biomass, rainwater is slowly released during the monsoon. The forest provides water to most human habitations,” another user wrote.

Rivers are not source of water, Rivers are destination of water. Forest with good biomass slow releases water from Monsoon. Forest are source of water for most human habitations. — Raghavendra Singh (@ragusel) July 4, 2023

A third user exclaimed: “Wow! I had no idea it looked like this!”

Wow!!! I had no idea it looks like this! — Indranil Biswas (@bowieforever88) July 1, 2023

On the other hand, the IFS officer showed a herd of gaurs waiting curiously on the riverbed. Bovines are native to South and Southeast Asia. Since 1986, they have been listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List.

Look who is waiting. On the way this herd of gaurs waiting curiously. pic.twitter.com/5NFaIsHhRB — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 4, 2023

Also, the officer at task announced Sunday, 4 June, as ‘a good field day’ with 13,000 steps. The post was tweeted the same day.

A good field day. A good Sunday. 13 thousand steps. pic.twitter.com/sR00Hv3BmZ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 4, 2023

An IISC Bengaluru alumnus, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan is widely known for his various explorations in his arena, the forest. He keeps posting his new finds on the microblogging site.

