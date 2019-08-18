You are here:
If you search 'bhikhari' on Google, you will see photos of Imran Khan: Twitterati troll Pakistan PM, say 'Google knows'

India FP Staff Aug 18, 2019 11:56:15 IST

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has become the latest victim of ridicule on Twitter after netizens discovered that his pictures pop up when one searches for 'bhikari' (beggar) on Google Search. For unknown reasons the search engine giant threw up images of Khan when one searched the word 'bhikari'.

If you search bhikhari on Google, you will see photos of Imran Khan: Twitterati troll Pakistan PM, say Google knows

In a similar incident that happened last year, US President Donald Trump also became the victim of Google's complex algorithm, as his pictures appeared when people looked for the word 'idiot'. During the Congressional hearing of company CEO Sundar Pichai, he was questioned, by Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren to explain the process of Google image search for the term 'idiot' which threw US President Donald Trump's image.

File image of Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. PTI

Ever since the Twitterrati discovered that Imran Khan's picture pops up on searching for the term 'bhikari', social media was at ablaze with screenshots displaying images of the search results.

Check out a few reactions on Twitter:

Earlier this month, Pakistan government suspended bilateral trade with India following Narendra Modi government’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and to bifurcate it into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2019 11:56:15 IST

