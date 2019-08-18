If you search 'bhikhari' on Google, you will see photos of Imran Khan: Twitterati troll Pakistan PM, say 'Google knows'

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has become the latest victim of ridicule on Twitter after netizens discovered that his pictures pop up when one searches for 'bhikari' (beggar) on Google Search. For unknown reasons the search engine giant threw up images of Khan when one searched the word 'bhikari'.

In a similar incident that happened last year, US President Donald Trump also became the victim of Google's complex algorithm, as his pictures appeared when people looked for the word 'idiot'. During the Congressional hearing of company CEO Sundar Pichai, he was questioned, by Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren to explain the process of Google image search for the term 'idiot' which threw US President Donald Trump's image.

Ever since the Twitterrati discovered that Imran Khan's picture pops up on searching for the term 'bhikari', social media was at ablaze with screenshots displaying images of the search results.

Check out a few reactions on Twitter:

@MehrTarar its's a big promotion of Pakistan's PM. If you search on Google #bhikhari then show imran Khan's photos Good luck for next promotion pic.twitter.com/n2hUvfY2ym — prashant mishra (@prashantmishr30) August 17, 2019

@ImranKhanPTI @OfficialDGISPR

This is what pakistan has achieved in last 70 years. Search "Bhikhari" on Google to see the answer. .. pic.twitter.com/pWM2k4ZMms — S S S (@SSShetkar2) August 18, 2019

Google Search Bhikhari Imran Khan: ???? ??? ?????? ????? ?? ? ??? ?? ????????? ?? ???????????? ????? ??? ?? ????, ???? ?????? ?? ??? ???? https://t.co/EKz1RzPcdY — santosh kumar roy (@RoyRoy175) August 18, 2019

Khan Saab just type bhikari on Google Search ...see why comes out??????...aur ha if u don't have internet do lemme know I would help you Recharge you data pack???? — Ankit kaushik (@Ankit69425417) August 18, 2019

Earlier this month, Pakistan government suspended bilateral trade with India following Narendra Modi government’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and to bifurcate it into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.