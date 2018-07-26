You are here:
'If we hug Rahul Gandhi, our wives may divorce us': BJP MP's bizzare response to Congress chief's hugplomacy

India FP Staff Jul 26, 2018 20:59:50 IST

A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi mocked BJP leaders and said the saffron party MPs take "two steps back" because they're scared he might hug them, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey retorted that BJP leaders were afraid of hugging Rahul because their wives might divorce them.

"Yes, we do fear hugging Rahul Gandhi as our wives might divorce us after that. Also, Section 377 hasn't been scrapped yet. If he gets married, we will hug him," Dubey was quoted as saying on Thursday by ANI.

Dubey's reaction—and his disturbing and unwarranted concern for Rahul's marital status—comes at a time when the Supreme Court has hinted at decriminalisating homosexuality in the near future.

The Twitterati were quick to pounce on Dubey's comments:

 

 

Rahul hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on the no-confidence motion last Friday in the Lok Sabha. His move drew severe criticism from the BJP.

On Sunday, BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni said in a tweet that the Congress chief might have "forcibly" hugged Modi in the Parliament, but the people will not hug him in the 2019 general election. "You should prepare yourself for bringing a no-confidence motion in 2024," he said.

On 17 July, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a clutch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Section 377 of Indian Penal Code which criminalises consensual gay sex.

The verdict is likely to be pronounced before 2 October as Chief Justice Dipak Misra, who is heading the five-judge bench hearing the matter, would be retiring as the CJI on that day.


Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 20:59 PM

