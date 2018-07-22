You are here:
'Rahul Gandhi can hug PM, but people will not hug him in 2019': BJP slams Congress president after CWC meet

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 22, 2018 20:29:11 IST

New Delhi: The BJP took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and said the Congress president might forcibly hug Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the people of the country would not embrace him in next year's Lok Sabha election.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi during a debate on 'no-confidence motion' in Lok Sabha. PTI

Attacking the Gandhi scion over his speech at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Sunday, BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni said the people will reject him in the next general election.

In a series of tweets, he also claimed that the Congress had decided to contest only 150 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, while Gandhi was dreaming to become the prime minister. "Heard that desperate and disappointed Congress at its meeting today has set a target of contesting 150 Lok Sabha seats, while its president Rahul Gandhi is dreaming to become prime minister," Baluni tweeted in Hindi.

Referring to the Congress chief's hug to Modi during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha on Friday, the BJP leader said it was done forcibly.

"Rahul ji, you forcibly hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament but people will not hug you in the 2019 general election. You should prepare yourself for bringing a no-confidence motion in 2024," he tweeted.

Reacting to former prime minister Manmohan Singh's attack on Modi at the CWC meet, Baluni said while the aim of the government led by the former was to increase corruption, the NDA dispensation was aiming to double the farmers' income.


