If rising population is a threat, then why is China doing so well, asks Tejashwi Yadav
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has made a fresh pitch for a stringent law to control the population of the country, which he compared to the ever-expanding mouth of mythical female demon 'Sursa'
New Delhi: On the World Population Day, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Central Government and asked why China is doing so well if rising population is a threat.
"Despite being the most populous country, China is ahead of India in terms of the economy, the GDP, and development. Shouldn't it spark a debate? If the rising population is a threat, then why is China doing so well?" Tejashwi Yadav said.
"Anarchy stems from unemployment. As we recently saw with the Agnipath scheme. The fear of unemployment caused anger among the youth. You all saw how that anger turned into anarchy... People who play politics in the name of religion should be alert now. Inflation, illiteracy, unemployment... it would be hard to control these issues if the government does not stay focussed. The govt must focus on such real issues," he added.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday made a fresh pitch for a stringent law to control the population of the country, which he compared to the ever-expanding mouth of mythical female demon "Sursa". The BJP leader came out with a video statement on the occasion of World Population Day and shared it on Twitter.
Singh, who represents the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, rued that in the past three decades, India lost out to China in the pace of economic progress but surpassed its neighbour in the growth of population. "We have limited resources. Our population is expanding like the mouth of Sursa. The perverse mindset (vikrit mansikta) out of which one person sires 10 children can not be allowed," Singh fumed.
He added that the need of the hour was a stringent law ('kada kanoon') for population control, "applicable across the country and to people of all religious affiliations".
"The demand for such a law must be raised, from Parliament to the streets ('sansad se sadak tak')," said the BJP leader.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) is BJP's ally, has often disapproved of a legislative route for achieving population stabilisation and cited the state's own experience where fertility rates have shown a decline corresponding to the rise in women's education.
