New Delhi: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Adipurush’ has been receiving quite some backlash from almost all quarters on social media on fronts ranging from ostensibly bad VFX to anachronistic and non-Hindu portrayal of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman and Ravana that does not sit well with the original epic, which a sacred text of the Hindu religion.

Thursday, the RSS-affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) lambasted Team ‘Adipurush’, calling for a revision of the film if it hurt the sentiments of the people, which “will be good for the film as well as the future of the director and producer”.

Speaking exclusively with Firstpost, Surendra Jain, international joint general secretary of VHP, said: “Concerns have been raised about the movie after the teaser was released and our stand is very clear: if the criticism is right and there is something wrong with the movie then correct it; otherwise clarify.”

“Anyone can make a mistake, that’s not a problem. If a mistake has been made the director and producer must set it right. It will be good for the film as well as the future of the director and producer,” Jain said.

Meanwhile, the teaser was released with quite some pomp and show on 2 October in Ayodhya, the land of Lord Ram, but kicked up a storm of sorts across India.

Thursday even the chief priest of the Ram Temple came out to target the teaser. He said ‘Adipurush’, a big budget adaptation of the Ramayana and directed by Om Raut of

‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ fame, doesn’t show Lord Rama and Hanuman as mentioned in the epic either and hence goes against their dignity.

Satyandra Das called for an immediate ban on the movie.

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh said it appeared that such controversies were being created deliberately.

“Making a film is not a crime. They should be made but creating deliberate controversies to hog limelight is inappropriate,” he said.

Fronted by ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas, who features as Lord Ram, the multilingual period saga sees Saif Ali Khan play the role of a 10-headed demon king called Lankesh.

With a beard, fierce eyes and a buzz cut, he seems barbarism personified and many called out the filmmakers for the apparent Islamisation of Ravana.

Ever since the teaser of the highly-anticipated film was launched, it has received divided reactions on the internet. Amid massive criticism from the audience, reports have also suggested that it has led to a rift between leading actor Prabhas and director Om Raut. Prabhas was reportedly not happy with the teaser after it was unveiled. A video has also gone viral on the internet where the Baahubali star can be seen being upset with something following the teaser launch and further sounding angry with the director in the hotel lobby.

However, putting a stop to all such rumours, the actor-director duo was seen sportingly attending the Dussehra celebrations at the historical Red Fort in Delhi on Wednesday.

