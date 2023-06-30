‘If criminal law is same, why can't civil law be?’ says Sushil Modi as BJP goes all guns blazing for Uniform Civil Code

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going all out to bat for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India. Sushil Modi, the head of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, Friday indicated that the panel would be mooting the matter in its upcoming meeting on July 3.

“In more than a dozen cases, the Supreme Court has said that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be implemented as soon as possible. The court has repeated this time and again. I don’t understand why the same age for marriage can’t be fixed for Hindus and Muslims. It is being propagated that the UCC will affect religious customs and rituals. If criminal law is the same for all people in the country, then why can’t civil law be that way?” Sushil Modi said Friday.

Reports have suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre could introduce a bill on implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, set to begin next month. The monsoon session is likely to begin in the third week of July.

The development comes within hours after Rajya Sabha Secretariat issued a public notice stating that a parliamentary panel, on July 3, will hear the views of the Department of Legal Affairs, the Legislative Department and the Law Commission on UCC.

“Members are reminded that the next meeting of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice will be held at 3 pm on Monday, 3rd July 2023, to hear the views of representatives of the following organisations on public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on the Uniform Civil Code,” the notice read.

Members of the committee have been informed that their input on the UCC will be sought and considered during the July 3 meeting.

