If a Dalit is not made deputy CM, it will spell trouble for Congress, warns Parameshwara

After Congress announced that Siddaramaiah would be the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar would be his only deputy, senior Congress leader G Parameshwara on Thursday cautioned the party’s central leadership that if a Deputy Chief Minister post is not given to a Dalit, there would be adverse reaction and it would spell trouble for the party.

Parameshwara, a Dalit, was deputy chief minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy. He was also the longest-serving Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief (eight years).

To a question about Shivakumar having allegedly put a condition to the leadership that he should be the only DCM, Parameshwara said, “What he has said might be right in Shivakumar’s point of view, but high command’s viewpoint should be different. High Command has to decide, we expect them (high command) to…”

On whether injustice has been done to Dalits by not giving a DCM post to the community, he said the people, especially the Dalit community, have huge expectations.

“Understanding these expectations, our leadership will have to make a decision. If it doesn’t happen, naturally there will be reactions for it. There is no need for me to say it. Instead of realising it later, if they rectify it now it will be better. Or else it may cause trouble for the party. I would like to tell them to understand it,” Parameshwara said.

He said he was an aspirant for both the posts of CM and DCM. “I was both chief minister and deputy chief minister aspirant but now we have to abide by the decision of the high command, so let’s see what they will do in the days to come. For now they have made announcements about the two, we will have to wait and see how they will do justice during the cabinet expansion,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “The high command has announced CM and DCM. Siddaramaiah is becoming CM for the second time from our party, we expect him to provide good administration. Expectations of people are huge on us because of the promise of good administration in our manifesto. I welcome the decision and expect them to take all of us into confidence in giving good administration.”

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)

