The registration window for the Company Secretary (CS) June Exam 2021, conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), will reopen from 15 May.

Once the application window opens again, aspirants can register themselves for the CS Foundation/ Executive/ Professional Program exams till 22 May.

Earlier, the last date to apply for these programs was 31 March without late fees and 9 April with late fees.

Once the registration window reopens, aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

1. Visit https://www.icsi.edu/home/

2. Go to the ‘Student’ tab in the main menu and click on the academic portal

3. Go to online services and click on the tab ‘Register for CS Course’

4. Read all the instructions carefully and proceed with the registration

5. After registration, log in using credentials and fill the application form

6. Verify details, pay the fee and submit the form

7. Save a copy. If required, take a printout

For the benefit of students, the company will open the online window for the addition of the module and claim exemption on the basis of higher qualification.

The facility has been provided as the June exams have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, they were scheduled to be held from 1 to 10 June.

The examination schedule will be prepared depending upon the situation of the pandemic in the country.

A review of the situation will be done based on the directives and guidelines of various government departments.

The revised timetable will be issued at least 30 days before the commencement of the exams.

It will be issued and hosted on the official website, www.icsi.edu, in due course of time.