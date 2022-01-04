ICSI CSEET January 2022: Mock test to be held today; exam on 8 January

The mock test will be conducted by the ICSI to familiarise candidates with the remote proctoring process that will take place in the CSEET January 2022 exam

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2022 mock test will be held by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ISCI) today, 4 January. Candidates can apply for the ISCI CSEET January 2022 mock test through the official website at icsi.edu.

The ICSI CSEET January 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 8 January. The admit cards for the same can be downloaded from the ICSI’s official website.

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET January 2022 mock test:

― Visit the official website at https://icsi.edu

― Click on the link for the ISCI CSEET mock test that is given on the main page

― A PDF file will appear where applicants can view the link of the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) that is given inside the file

― Click on the link and enter the required details for the CSEET portal

― You can now take part in the ICSI CSEET mock test

As per the official notice, the CSEET January 2022 mock test will be of two hours duration. The test will be conducted by the ICSI to familiarise candidates with the remote proctoring process that will take place in the ICSI CSEET January 2022 exam. “Appearance in the mock test is compulsory in view of its importance and usefulness for the candidates,” stated the ICSI in the circular, adding that appearing for the mock test would in the best interests of the applicants.

The batch timings, password and user id for the CSEET 2022 have been sent to the candidates through email/SMS. Applicants need to log-in 30 minutes before the given time. All candidates appearing for the test must download the SEB in advance from the following link- https://icseet.azurewebsites.net/index_controller_CSEET/login

The CSEET is held by the ICSI for admission to the Computer Secretary course. The all-India computer-based test is compulsory for all applicants to register for the CS Executive programme. For more details, applicants are requested to keep an eye on the ICSI website.

